Iranian president's visit to Iraq to begin new chapter in ties: FM

By Trend





Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Sunday that President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Iraq on Monday will begin a new chapter in the bilateral relations, Trend reported referring to Press TV.

"Mr. Rouhani is travelling to Iraq for the first time in his presidency, and we consider the trip a new start in our relations with Iraq," Zarif said.

During Rouhani's visit to Iraq, the areas of cooperation, including transit, oil, industrial work and the dredging of Arvand River, will top the agenda, he said.

"We plan to use the commonalities to advance the joint interests of both countries as well as those of the region," Zarif noted.

The Iranian foreign minister also highlighted Iraq as an important pillar of regional security, saying regional security would be impossible without Iraq's cooperation.

During his trip to Iraq, a high-ranking politico-economic delegation will accompany Rouhani.

It will be Rouhani's first official visit to Iraq during his tenure, after the United States imposed sanctions against the Islamic republic last year.