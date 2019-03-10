Moldova’s Constitutional Court approves results of parliament election

By Trend

Moldova’s Constitutional Court has approved the results of February 24 general election and the elected MPs’ mandates, Constitutional Court’s head Mihai Poalelungi said on Saturday, Trend reported citing TASS.



"The results of the election to parliament of the Republic of Moldova … dated by February 24, 2019 shall be confirmed," Poalelungi said. "Mandates of the deputies elected to parliament of the Republic of Moldova shall be recognized as valid.".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz