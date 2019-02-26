US, Uzbekistan sign protocol on cooperation in trade, investment fields

By Trend





The first meeting of the Caucus on Uzbekistan in The US Congress, who again resumed its activities after the parliamentary elections in the United States, was held at Uzbek Embassy in Washington, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

In his speech, Co-Chair of Caucus from The US Republican Party, Congressman Trent Kelly, said that it was a great honor for him to represent a group of American lawmakers in Congress who express interest in deepening Uzbek-US relations. The congressman believes that the reform course pursued in Uzbekistan is aimed at achieving progress in the interests of the people and the future of the country.

In his turn, Co-Chair of Caucus from the Democratic Majority of the House of Representatives Vicente Gonzalez stressed that Uzbekistan is of strategic importance to the United States. In his opinion, the strengthening of friendship and partnership with Tashkent is in the interests of Washington.

At the same time, Gonzalez, as being a representative in the Congress from the State of Texas, stressed that the establishment of close cooperation of his state with Uzbekistan in the field of investments is of paramount importance for him. The politician considers the energy sphere a priority for successful interaction. He expressed readiness to assist in establishing Uzbek-American partnerships in this area.

As event continued, Uzbek Ambassador to the United States, Javlon Vakhabov, read out a message from the head of Inter-Parliamentary Group of Uzbek Parliament on cooperation with the Congress Sadik Safoev, who expressed his readiness to cooperate with the newly established Capitol Hill structure in strengthening trade and investment cooperation with the United States as on federal so as on regional levels.

At the end of event, congressmen Kelly and Gonzalez signed the protocol of the first meeting of Caucus Uzbekistan. In the protocol, Caucus participants advocate the further intensification of inter-parliamentary dialogue, cooperation in the field of trade and investment; support the development of direct contacts between business communities, and cultural, humanitarian and educational ties. Through this document, US representatives call on other members of Congress to join Caucus.

The meeting was attended by members of the House of Representatives and staff of the Congress, representatives of the National Security Council, The US State Department, The US Department of Commerce and Labor, the Pentagon, the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC), leading American think tanks, member companies of the US-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce, non-governmental organizations, international institutions, and the media.

Caucus - a meeting of supporters or members of a political party or political movement.