Pakistan intends to modernize railway with Iran

Being neighbors, Iran and Pakistan have always enjoyed good relations and had an influential role in regional issues.

Pakistani Minister of Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad, said that the Quetta-Taftan-Zahedan railway line will be modernized in an accelerated mode.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmad negotiated about this during a meeting with the Iranian ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardust, who visited Sheikh in his office in Islamabad on February 21.

The minister said that cooperation in improving the railway network between Pakistan and Iran will meet the mutual interests of both countries.

The Quetta-Taftan railway route is one of the four main railway routes in Pakistan operated and maintained by the Pakistan Railways. The line starts from Quetta station and ends at Koh-e-Taftan station.

The total length of this railway line is 325 kilometers. There are 23 railway stations from Quetta to Ko-e-Taftan. The line then crosses Iran and extends as far as Zahedan.

Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardust during the meeting sent an invitation to the Government of Iran Sheikh Rashid Ahmad to take part in the opening ceremony of the Qazvin-Rasht-Astara railway in northern Iran.

Iran was the first country to recognize Pakistan after its independence.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established in August 1947.

Both countries are members of the Islamic G8, the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and observers in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

Iran and Pakistan are close neighbors enjoying similarity of views on most regional and international issues.

Today, Iran and Pakistan are well aware that solving economic problems, strengthening the security of the two countries is possible only with close cooperation.

Iran-Pakistan relations have not always been at a high level. But in fact, the stability of the region depends largely on these countries.



