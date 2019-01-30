Turkish parliament speaker to resign

By Trend





Turkish Parliament Speaker Binali Yildirim is going to resign, Trend reports via the country's media.

News on the resignation was stated by Yildirim himself.

He noted that he will resign on Feb. 18 in connection with the official nomination of his candidacy for the post of the head of the Istanbul Municipality.

Earlier, the Turkish president nominated the candidacy of ex-Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekci as the head of Izmir Municipality.

The candidacy of the former Minister of the Environment and Urbanization Mehmet Ozhaseki has been nominated for the post of the head of Ankara Municipality.

The municipal elections in Turkey will be held on March 31, 2019. Municipal elections are held every five years in Turkey.