Iran's Energy Exchange fails to sell 1 million barrels of oil

By Trend





On Jan. 21, National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) put on sale one million barrels of oil at Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), Trend reports via SHANA.

Though the sale was scheduled for 14:30 (IRST) on Jan. 21, 2018, it ended without any transactions.

On the previous day, 2,300 tons of various hydrocarbon products were sold for 72.2 billion rials (roughly $1.71 million).

The last time, when one million barrels of oil were put on sale at IRENEX, 280,000 barrels were sold at the first stage on Oct. 28, 2018 and 700,000 barrels at the second stage on Nov. 11, 2018.