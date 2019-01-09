Big poultry farm to be built in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region

By Trend





This year, a poultry farm for 50,000 birds will be built in the Atbasar district of Kazakhstan’s Akmola region, Trend reports citing the Kazakh media.

"Poultry meat and eggs are in demand on the market. Site for the factory, documents, project and plan have been prepared. Construction of the facility will begin by spring of this year," Deputy Governor of the Atbasar district Abay Bekbayev said.

He noted that the 50,000 head poultry farm with a further increase to 100,000 heads will be built near the mill complex on the outskirts of Atbasar city. Some 30 people will get jobs.

It should be noted that a large project, Makinsk poultry farm, was launched in the Akmola region last year. The region’s Governor Malik Murzalin noted that the poultry farm will substitute 30 percent of Kazakhstan's poultry imports.

Currently, the development of the poultry market in Kazakhstan is taking place against the backdrop of the increasing international competition caused by the globalization of economic relations in the world. The problem is exacerbated by the fact that the import of poultry meat largely affects the poultry production in Kazakhstan.

The development of own poultry farming and import substitution are the main objectives of the state. Developed in 2009, the "Poultry Development" plan has a target indicator – the achievement of 70 percent of self-sufficiency in poultry meat by 2020.