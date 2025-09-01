President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdo?an in Tianjin

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held a meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, President of the Republic of Türkiye, on September 1 in Tianjin, China.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the further expansion of bilateral relations based on brotherhood and strategic alliance in all areas, including energy and transport.

Discussions touched upon cooperation between SOCAR and Türkiye’s BOTA? company, highlighting the importance of delivering Azerbaijani gas to Syria through Türkiye with Qatar’s financial support. The two leaders also reviewed prospects for joint energy projects of Azerbaijan and Türkiye in other countries.

The significance of the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the Kars-I?d?r-Dilucu railway line was emphasized, with views exchanged on ongoing railway projects in Azerbaijan, including in the Nakhchivan region.

The reconciliation process between Azerbaijan and Armenia was discussed, with Türkiye’s stabilizing role in regional issues being highly appreciated.

The sides also noted the importance of the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States to be held this year in Azerbaijan.

The heads of state exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Türkiye strategic alliance and other issues of mutual interest.