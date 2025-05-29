TODAY.AZ / Politics

President Ilham Aliyev, Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, and Shehbaz Sharif attend 2nd Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Trilateral Summit

28 May 2025 [14:11] - TODAY.AZ
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdo?an, and Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are taking part in the second meeting of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan-Pakistan Trilateral Summit.

Print version

Views: 220

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also