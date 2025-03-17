Baku and Yerevan have finalized the text of the peace treaty, and Pashinyan has started showing the same symptoms he displayed in 2020.





The Armenian prime minister rushed to call everyone in a row: in the last two days alone, he had already managed to talk to both Putin and Pezeshkian, and Vovaevich happily told each of them how well he had done.





Maybe they even praised him, told him he was a good boy, and promised to buy him a Kinder Surprise when they met.





Now, Emmanuel Macron is clearly next in line. Nikol Vovaevich will definitely want to give a special account of his work to his beloved master.