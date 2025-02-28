EU, Azerbaijan emphasize intensified dialogue and cooperation

By Qabil Ashirov



On February 28, 2025, a telephone conversation was held between Jeyhun Bayramov, the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Josep Borrell, the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, who is also the Vice President of the European Commission, Azernews reports, citing the Press Service of MFA.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the conversation, the current state of Azerbaijan-EU relations and their prospects were discussed, alongside regional and international security issues.

Both sides emphasized the significant potential of their bilateral cooperation and highlighted the importance of intensifying political dialogue. This includes conducting reciprocal visits to further advance the issues on the agenda.

Additionally, the parties exchanged views on other topics of mutual interest.