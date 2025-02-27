VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation discusses environmental cooperation with Bahraini minister

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and head of IDEA Public Association, Leyla Aliyeva, met with Bahrain’s Minister of Oil and Environment, Mohamed bin Mubarak Bin Daina, during her visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in environmental protection and implementing joint projects. The importance of joint initiatives in addressing global environmental challenges was emphasized, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to sustainable development.

Special attention was given to Azerbaijan’s successful hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in November 2024. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan during COP29, the Bahraini minister noted that Bahrain is always ready to contribute to the development of environmental protection and climate action.

Leyla Aliyeva highlighted the significance of collaborative efforts in modern environmental challenges, stressing that initiatives focused on preserving nature and combating climate change are crucial for the well-being of future generations.

The meeting also covered sustainable water resource management, wastewater treatment, and efficient irrigation practices. The parties exchanged views on measures to minimize water loss, improve water conservation, and implement modern technologies for wastewater treatment and reuse in irrigation.

The discussions underscored the mutual interest in enhancing environmental cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, paving the way for future joint projects aimed at ecological sustainability and climate resilience.