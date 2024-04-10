President Ilham Aliyev examines construction progress of Ecological Park Complex in Ganja city

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the construction site of the Ecological Park Complex in the city of Ganja, Azernews reports.

Head of Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov briefed the head of state about the progress of the ongoing work.

Construction of the Ecological Park Complex, the first of its kind in the Western region, along with landscaping work around it commenced in December 2021. Situated on the right bank of the Ganjachay River, the complex spans an area of 11 hectares.

The complex, distinguished for its uniqueness, is designed to provide all necessary amenities for individuals to spend their leisure time comfortably. It includes a two-story greenhouse building covering an area of 1285 square meters.

Within the Ecological Park Complex, plans are underway to establish entertainment centers, sports facilities, and catering establishments.

The final completion works are currently underway in the complex.







