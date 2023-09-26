Military equipment, weapons & ammunition seized in Azerbaijan's Garabagh

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry released the list of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition that have been seized in Azerbaijan's Garabagh as of September 26, 10:00 a.m. after the completion of the anti-terror activities that ended on September, 20 Azernews reports.

The list is as follows



1. Small arms and grenades - 909

2. Artillery weapons - 47

3. Air Defense means -165

4. Ammunition - 251308

5. Accoutrements - 1674

6. Optical and other devices - 154

7. Armored vehicles - 22

8. Auto vehicles - 75

9. Trailer - 21