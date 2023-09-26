TODAY.AZ / Politics

Military equipment, weapons & ammunition seized in Azerbaijan's Garabagh

26 September 2023 [12:55] - TODAY.AZ

Azerbaijan Defense Ministry released the list of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition that have been seized in Azerbaijan's Garabagh as of September 26, 10:00 a.m. after the completion of the anti-terror activities that ended on September, 20 Azernews reports.

The list is as follows

1. Small arms and grenades - 909
2. Artillery weapons - 47
3. Air Defense means -165
4. Ammunition - 251308
5. Accoutrements - 1674
6. Optical and other devices - 154
7. Armored vehicles - 22
8. Auto vehicles - 75
9. Trailer - 21

URL: http://www.today.az/news/politics/239381.html

