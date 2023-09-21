Azerbaijani Parliament hosts meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

The Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) is hosting a meeting of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs, Azernews reports.

Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Bahrain, Palestine, Cambodge, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Thailand, Tajikistan, Turkiye, and representatives The meeting was attended by the Secretariat of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

The meeting considered a draft resolution on "Measures to Promote Cultural Diversity and Protect Cultural Heritage in Asia", a draft resolution on "Integration in Asia through Information and Communication Technology", and a draft resolution on "Cooperation for Health Equity in Asia". A draft resolution on "Asian parliamentarians against corruption", a draft APA resolution on women parliamentarians, and a number of other resolutions will be considered.

Furthermore, Azerbaijan has nominated its candidature for the post of President of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly in 2024-2026.

Secretary General of the institution Mohammad Reza Majidi said this at the meeting of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) in Milli Majlis.

He said he supports Azerbaijan's candidacy for the chairmanship of the organization: "I call on the member countries of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly to support Azerbaijan's chairmanship".