Separatist leader's resignation makes no difference for Baku

Qabil Ashirov

The leader of separatists in Garabagh Arayik Harutyunyan revealed that he was considering stepping down from the self-styled position.

Addressing demonstrators Monday evening in Khankendi town, Arayik Harutyubyan said that his potential resignation was discussed during his latest emergency meeting with separatist officials on Monday.

He emphasized that he could resign in the coming days and join the militia serving in the outpost.

“My possible resignation was also discussed, and a few days before I also wanted to resign. Tomorrow or the day after we will have another meeting in a narrow format, and in the event of a decision being made that I shall resign, I will go and serve in the outposts with the militia as early as this Sunday,” Harutyunyan said.

Besides, it should be mentioned that the contention has been observed among the separatist leaders for the position in Garabagh. Russian Oligarch Ruben Vardanyan, who refused Russian citizenship in order to avoid the Western Sanctions and served as a state minister in Garabagh for several months, has lashed out at Arayik Harutyunyan and asked him to resign for several days. A few days ago, two people shot in the air in front of the office of the separatist leader, and they broadcasted the occurrence on the social network. Later, the separatists stated that these people had been detained and they had been drunk, and under the impact of alcohol they had done it. However, the statement was inconvincible for society and many interpreted it as a warning against Arayik.

In a comment on the issue, political analyst, and head of Azerbaijan-based think tank Samir Hummabatov noted that Arayik’s resignation is inevitable. Because the region will come under the control of Azerbaijan.

“It is inevitable that Arayik will step down, but when will he leave? Because after these areas come under control, Arayik will no longer be there. Arayik's hand was soaked in the blood of peaceful Azerbaijani citizens in the Second Garabagh War. According to Arayik's own words, the bombing of Ganja, Barda, and Tartar took place only on his instructions,” Samir Humbatov said.

He said there could be internal pressure and Azerbaijan’s pressure on Arayik. However, he noted that there could be the third option.

“I think both options can be here. Arayik Harutyunyan's resignation may be due to the pressure on him, and it may also be a guarantee of the separatist regime or its patrons, more precisely, Russia's plan for a compromise on Karabakh. this option is also expected. I think Russian peacekeepers could also be behind the pressure on Arayik. It seems that they feel the futility of Arayik Harutyunyan's acting in his so-called position and want to replace him with a person who can take 'stricter measures',” he noted.

Answering the question of whether Arayik’s stepping down is in favour of Azerbaijan or not, Samir Humbatov pointed out that it does not matter for Azerbaijan, because Azerbaijan is keen to remove all separatists from Garabagh.

“Arayik Harutyunyan's removal from his 'position' has neither advantages nor disadvantages for Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is interested in the removal of the separatist regime and the full development of governance and jurisprudence there. From this point of view, it makes no difference to Azerbaijan whether it is Arayik Harutyunyan, Ruben Vardanyan, or someone else illegally occupying a position in Azerbaijan's Garabagh” he added.