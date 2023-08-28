Free passage of Armenians once again ensured today at Lachin border checkpoint

30 people of Armenian origin in 9 vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) traveled with no any hindrance through the Lachin State Border checkpoint to Armenia, Azernews reports.

It is reported that 9 of them traveled to Armenia for medical treatment.

It should be noted that this once again demonstrates the absence of any obstacles to the crossing of the Lachin checkpoint by the Armenian residents of Garabagh and serves as further proof that Armenia's claims about Azerbaijan's alleged "blockade" of the Lachin road are false.

It should be recalled that in order to prevent the illegal transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, and other military equipment from Armenia to Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, contrary to the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020, and in accordance with the unilateral establishment by Armenia of a border checkpoint at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road on the border with Azerbaijan on 22 April, at 12:00 on 23 April, the units of the State Border Guard Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the sovereign territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan established a border crossing point on the Lachin-Khankendi road.