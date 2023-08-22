TODAY.AZ / Politics

President of Uzbekistan to arrive in Azerbaijan on state visit

21 August 2023 [11:34] - TODAY.AZ

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, at the invitation of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, will pay a state visit to the country on August 22-2, Azernews reports with reference to the website of the President of Uzbekistan.

The program of the stay provides for high-level talks and other events with the participation of the leaders of the two countries.

The agenda includes issues of further deepening the Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations of strategic partnership and expanding practical cooperation in priority areas.

As a result of the talks, a package of bilateral agreements is expected to be adopted.

