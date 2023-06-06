Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister visits Austria

On June 6, 2023, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov paid a business visit to Austria in order to participate in a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Azernews reports, citing MFA.

As part of the visit, Minister Bayramov's speech at a special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, as well as bilateral meetings, are planned.

On June 7, 2023, within the framework of the Minister's business trip to the Slovak Republic, it is planned to hold meetings with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovakia, Miroslav Vlachovski, as well as other high-level officials of Slovakia.