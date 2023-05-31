OIC Secretary General sends congratulatory letter to Azerbaijani President on occasion of May 28 - Independence Day

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of May 28 - Independence Day, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency Mr. President,

On the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have the honor to extend to Your Excellency and to the people of Azerbaijan my heartfelt congratulations. I pray to Almighty Allah for the health and wellness of Your Excellency, and for further progress and prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) values its strong ties with the Republic of Azerbaijan, and commends its role in supporting the OIC and promoting joint Islamic action, an objective for which the OIC was established. The OIC will continue its efforts in serving its Member States, promoting their common values, and strengthening the bonds of mutual cooperation amongst them.

I look forward to Your Excellency's support lo strengthen the solidarity among the peoples of our Member States, and opening up new horizons for joint Islamic action.

Please accept, Your Excellency Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration and regards.

Hissein Brahim Taha,

OIC Secretary General