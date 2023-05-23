President Ilham Aliyev receives President of Parliament of Montenegro [VIDEO]

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received President of the Parliament of Montenegro Danijela ?urovi?.

According to Azernews, the head of state hailed the good level of bilateral relations between the two countries. President Ilham Aliyev said that Azerbaijan had become an important partner in the diversification of Europe's energy supply, and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Montenegro in various spheres, including transport and energy.

Touching upon the importance of parliament-to-parliament ties, the Azerbaijani President noted that both countries support each other in various inter-parliamentary international organizations. The head of state underlined that Danijela ?urovi?’s visit to Azerbaijan had provided a good opportunity to discuss the prospects for the development of relations between the two countries.

Danijela ?urovi? conveyed her congratulations on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the upcoming May 28 – Independence Day.

The head of the Montenegrin Parliament underlined that Azerbaijan and Montenegro are friendly countries. She touched upon the importance of Baku’s hosting the international conference on “the role of national parliaments ?n promoting security and stability through the green economy, connectivity, and sustainable development” co-organized by the Milli Majlis and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, adding energy and food security, as well as other issues, had been discussed at the meeting. The President of the Parliament of Montenegro said the visit to the Zangilan district would be organized as part of the conference to get familiarized on the ground with the reconstruction works in the liberated lands.

Danijela ?urovi? underlined Montenegro is keen on energy cooperation with Azerbaijan. She mentioned the charter flights between the two countries, saying this contributes to expanding relations in the tourism sector and that there are good opportunities in the future for deepening cooperation in this direction.

The meeting also saw discussions on cooperation in the field of investments.





