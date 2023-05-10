Azerbaijan introduces scholarships for Astrakhan University students

Rena Murshud

Students from the countries of the Caspian region studying at the Astrakhan State University (ASU) named after. V. N. Tatishchev and those who have passed the appropriate selection on academic performance, from September 1 will receive an additional scholarship of Azerbaijan. Azernews informs with reference to the press service of the university.

"I am glad to be here today at Astrakhan State University. The relations of national harmony and good neighborliness of the Russian and Azerbaijani peoples have a long history. I believe that the establishment of a scholarship of the Republic of Azerbaijan for ASU students will serve as a driving force for further development of cooperation between the friendly countries of the Caspian region," press service of the director of the Institute of Education of Azerbaijan said.

The establishment of the scholarship is enshrined in a cooperation agreement signed between the universities. According to the document, starting from the 2023/2024 academic year, the qualified full-time students of ASU - citizens of the states of the Caspian region studying under the bachelor's and specialist's, master's, postgraduate and doctoral programs - will be able to receive a scholarship from the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the bachelor's, specialist's and master's level, they will receive 5,874 rubles, at the postgraduate and doctoral levels - 6,326 rubles, the press service of the university said.

Rector of ASU Konstantin Markelov acquainted his colleague from Azerbaijan with the infrastructure of the main design laboratories of the university, the press service added.

The delegation from the Republic of Azerbaijan arrived in the region on the occasion of the solemn date. May 10 marks the 100th anniversary of the birth of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, who stood for cooperation between the Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan in the modern history of Russia.