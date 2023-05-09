By turning to Qatar, Armenia gives up hope to get support from European and Western patrons

By Vafa Guliyeva

Washington Examiner has published an article by Michael Rubin headlined “Qatar should help free Armenian prisoners of war".

The article underlines that “Azerbaijan held several hundred Armenian POWs, only some of whom they released in accordance with Baku’s ceasefire obligations.”

“Russia, the United States, and the European Parliament have all officially demanded Azerbaijan release the POWs.”

Providing an insight into the fact whether Azerbaijan released prisoners of war or not, it should be pointed out that there are none of them left in Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani government returned all of them in exchange of mine maps which were fake, not the real ones. Armenia handed over fake maps to Azerbaijan demonstrating its real nature of fascism which was not a surprise for Azerbaijan.

The remaining are not prisoners of war as they were detained in a post-war period. They belong to a sabotage group who committed provocations and terrorist acts in the Karabakh area following the 44-day Patriotic War, which was resulted in a glorious victory of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also in his remarks has reiterated that the captives are members of terror groups and they would be held accountable before the law for their crimes.

Armenia tried a lot to make Azerbaijan release those terrorists by appealing to its European and Western patrons. Having failed in its attempts, Armenia turned to Qatar searching for mercy and compassion. But Armenia forgets that Qatar has very important ties and cooperation with Turkiye, the country which enjoys brotherly and friendly relations with Azerbaijan.

Turkiye’s cooperation with Qatar in economy, security, diplomacy, culture, tourism and education has turned into a real brotherhood and the two Muslim countries have overcome several challenges in the past few years thanks to this cooperation.

With the establishment of the Turkiye-Qatar High Strategic Committee in 2014, relations became stronger and more than 80 cooperation agreements were signed in various fields.

The Central Bank of Turkiye (CBRT) and Qatar Central Bank (QCB) signed a Swap Agreement on 17 August 2018 over Turkish lira and Qatari Riyal and concluded with an overall limit of 3 billion USD. Core objective of the agreement is to facilitate bilateral trade in respective local currencies and support financial stability of the two countries.

Qatar and Turkiye have a deep and carefully collaborated strategic relationship.

So, Armenia’s vain efforts will yield no results. It has to find another shoulder to cry on.

Wandering from country to country, Armenia’s Prime Minister desperately pays visit to Europe, which is followed by another one to Russia or U.S. Perhaps, it’s high time for the Armenian government to change its foreign policy-aggressor policy against the territorial integrity of other country - and be involved in the regional projects for the development and prosperity of its country and welfare of its people. This is the only way for a poor country which has no prospects for development, no resources, and no respect on international scene to survive and advance its people.