Armenian pundits pretend Armenia to be cradle of world politics - Ilgar Valizade

Qabil Ashirov

In the program on Armenia 1 TV channel, the member of the Citizen Agreement party, Gayne Abramyan, noted that at the request of Russia, the Iranian state did not allow the transportation of military equipment from India to Armenia. However, it should be noted that except few Armenian media outlets, no one else has published this information. Strangely enough, this rumor was commented by none of officials including Russian, Iraninan and even Armenian ones.

In a comment on the issue for Azernews, the political analyst Ilgar Valizade pointed out that Armenian politicians have been making various statements recently, which according to his notes these statements are sensational.

“On the other hand, they are politically ordered statements. They are statements made to strengthen political positions. Therefore, it would not be right to believe in all of them. In any case, it will be much clearer in the near future. If Indian-made weapons start entering Armenia, then all of these statements are nonsense. On the other hand, if I am not mistaken, there are concrete agreements between the two countries. It can be assumed that overpayments have also been made. The parties must fulfill the requirements of the concluded contract. Therefore, it can be assumed that arms and ammunition will come to Armenia from India as before. Currently, there is no objective reason to prevent this process. Realistically, it can be done. That is, Russia has no right to take this step,” the Pundit opined.

However, Ilgar Valizade does not rule out that it can irritate Russia. He thinks that taking into account the current situation Russia may not make a problem.

“On the other hand, of course, there may be any irritation from the Russian side. Some jealousy may arise. However, as it is known, Russia is involved in the Ukrainian issue. Weapons produced in Russia are mostly transferred to Ukraine. In this regard, I think that in the current situation, i.e. sending weapons to Armenia by other countries cannot be a problem for Russia,” the expert noted.

As for the augment of Indian interests in the region, he pointed that neither Russia nor Iran is concerned about it. Because Armenia is a weak country in the region and is dependent on Russia and Iran very much. He also added that neither Russia nor Iran considers India as an enemy. Besides, he emphasized that the role of India is exaggerated by Armenian politicians and pundits.

"India's entry into the region, especially to Armenia, is an exaggerated factor. Armenia is a small and poor country. Armenia has very few opportunities to influence political events in the region. On the other hand, Armenia is highly dependent on Russia and Iran. Any country outside the region, including France, India, and so on cannot have a substantial influence on Armenia. Or Armenia cannot be actively used in their political plans. Since there are no objective factors for this, Russia and Iran are likely to ignore the issue. On the other hand, India is not considered an enemy country for either Russia or Iran. Even, to a certain extent, it is considered a friendly country. Therefore, India will never pursue an anti-Iranian and anti-Russian policy in this region. Also, India cannot and does not want to lose its partners like Russia and Iran due to Armenia. However, Armenian politicians always give exaggerated or distorted information. Not only politicians but also experts do this. For them, Armenia is considered the cradle of world politics. We can observe it in all their analysis However, this does not mean that these are true opinions. Here the psychological factor also plays a key role. That is, we can evaluate them as manifestations of Armenian political psychology,” Valiyev added.