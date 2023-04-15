What else Mirzoyan was instructed prior to meeting with Azerbaijan's Bayramov?

Elnur Enveroglu

Provocations on the one hand, diplomatic nobility and zeal on the other...

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan's statement in front of the parliament after the Armenian armed groups fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Lachin and martyred soldiers of the Azerbaijani army as a result of provocation seems bizarre. Armenia is probably trying to make a breakthrough in politics and diplomacy by calling Azerbaijan to negotiation table after its mischievous act; nevertheless, Azerbaijan still hails any good faith disussions for the sake of regional prosperity. However, it is very interesting that this meeting was intended not by Armenia, but by the forces that rule it and Armenia acts under their dictates.

"We will negotiate with the Azerbaijani side based on the proposals we received from our partners, mediators and international actors. We carry out the negotiations both bilaterally and with the participation of a third party," said the Armenian Foreign Minister.

It is clear from Mirzoyan's statement that Armenia is not capable of conducting a free and independent policy. Always crawling in the shadow of others is the true image of the Armenian government.

It should be recalled that the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated at the 10th Baku Global Forum that Armenia was never an independent state:

"They lost the chance to become an independent country. They became totally dependent, kind of a colony of another country, and now maybe other countries. So, they lost their chance to become really independent and to build their future, because of aggression against us."

Yes, these statements are aimed at exactly the right address. Although Armenia tries to present itself as a so-called independent state in the region, in fact Yerevan is not even aware of its existence. Mirzoyan making such a statement in a pitiful and desperate manner also sheds light on other uncovered points.

The background role of the EU mission

While Armenia was welcoming the European Union mission to its country, policy vectors began to change under Pashinyan's rule. Peace talks take a backseat, more aggression and dynamics around conventional borders begin to intensify. Armenia, of course, has started to take such hearty steps, leaning firmly on the EU mission group and pro-Armenian Laurent Wauquiez, the President of the Regional Council of Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes of France, who recently has been in Yerevan.

This is what the Armenian government, which sometimes plays a double game in front of the official Kremlin, and sometimes secretly supports Russia with the help of offshore companies from the West, where it takes refuge, is what it means. Armenia thinks that the world is not aware of these actions. But Yerevan shows the ostrich pose again...

International law does not apply to Armenia

Since last day, the widespread footage showing the brutal beating of the Azerbaijani soldier by the Armenians, who went missing in foggy weather, in the Armenian media and all social networks has caused the irritation of the entire public and diplomatic circles. These images, which are severely criticized, indicate that the Armenian side has no understanding of international law, or that international law is not applied to Armenia. Shouldn't Armenia answer for this..?

And finally, as regards the meeting of the Armenian Foreign Minister with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, it is already clear what results will be achieved here. Armenia simply does not understand that Azerbaijan is an independent state, pursues an independent policy, and meets with states capable of making independent decisions in such meetings. The state of Azerbaijan does not act on the demands and proposals of any party in solving internal and regional issues. If Mirzoyan wants to meet his Azerbaijani counterpart Bayramov, he should first pay attention to the steps he will take and the decisions he will make.