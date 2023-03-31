Azerbaijani army’s artillery units hold drills [VIDEO]

Sabina Mammadli

The Azerbaijani army’s artillery troops have conducted tactical drills under the training plan for 2023, Azernews reports, per the Defense Ministry.

Activities on capturing firing positions and bringing mortar and artillery units into combat mode were practiced in a short period of time.

During the execution of practical shootings, the assigned targets were destroyed with high precision and the assigned tasks were successfully performed.

The drills are mainly aimed at enhancing the managerial skills of the commanding staff, increasing the practical skills of the personnel for the timely and accurate execution of tasks with the correct use of firearms.

Azerbaijan undertakes drills regularly to strengthen the combat readiness of its military personnel.

The drills also seek to strengthen servicemen's interaction and combat coordination during operations, as well as to improve commanders' military decision-making and unit management skills.



