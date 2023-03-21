Azerbaijan to carry out reconstruction works in quake-hit Turkiye

Azerbaijan will carry out the construction of residential buildings, social facilities and an educational institution in the amount of $100 million as part of its contribution to reconstruction work in quake-hit areas of Turkiye, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

The minister made the remarks at the International Donor Conference "Together for the peoples of Türkiye and Syria" held in Brussels.

Speaking at the conference, Bayramov hailed the organization of the conference, which aimed at mobilizing the efforts of the international community to eliminate the consequences of a terrible catastrophe. He also expressed Azerbaijan's solidarity with Türkiye, as well as with Syria, which suffered great loss of life and destruction as a result of devastating earthquakes.

Further, the official stressed that in a demonstration of its support, Azerbaijan immediately sent search and rescue teams, medical personnel, volunteers, as well as humanitarian aid to quake-hit Turkiye.

Notably, he emphasized that Azerbaijan sent 940 rescuers, medical workers and volunteer teams to the region, more than 5,300 tons of humanitarian supplies, as well as more than $45 million were provided through the relevant organizations working in the earthquake. Besides, Bayramov added that Azerbaijan will continue to provide result-oriented logistical support in the reconstruction and construction work after the quake.

The conference was held with the participation of members of the EU, neighboring countries and partner countries, the G20, countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the UN, and other international organizations, including international and European financial institutions.

The conference was aimed to support the elimination of the consequences of the earthquakes that occurred in Türkiye and Syria.

At the end of the conference, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, whose country holds the EU Council Presidency, made closing statements.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa – in southern Türkiye, claiming the lives of over 49,500 people.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria.???????