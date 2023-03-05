Azerbaijan retaliates another provocation of Armenia in Karabakh - there are casualties in both sides - MOD

By Azernews

On March 5, Armenia once again made a provocation against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry.

“Operational information has been received about the transportation of military equipment, ammunition, and personnel from the Armenian Republic using the Khankendi-Khalfali-Turshsu land road to Azerbaijani territory where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed,” says the ministry.

According to the information received from the Defense Ministry, in order to verify the received information, the units of the Azerbaijani Army attempted to stop and check the suspissious vehicles and that time Armenians fired shoots.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said that as a results of shootout, there are casualties in both sides.

Armenian media outlets confirm the sabotage attempts. According to the Armenian media outlets, As a result of sabotage, so-called leutenant colonel Armen Babayan, so-called major David Danielyan, and so-called lieutenant Ararat Gasparyan were destroyed by return fire from Azerbaijani operatives. So-called lieutenant David Hovsepyan received a gunshot wound.