Azerbaijan brushes away Armenia's claims on peace deal, reiterates calls for resuming talks

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry commented on a statement by Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan that the official Yerevan has been waiting for an answer from Baku for a month regarding the proposals for the peace agreement, and Azerbaijan allegedly stopped the negotiations, Azernews reports.

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Ayxan Hacizada said that taking into account that Azerbaijan is the initiator of the normalization process between the two countries, including the signing of the peace agreement, it is surprising that Armenia made such statements:

“We would like to remind Armenia once again that the negotiations on the peace agreement are not usually conducted in the way presented by Armenia. It is known that the text of the peace agreement was submitted by Azerbaijan for discussions in Geneva on 2 October last year, and the discussions on the document were continued in Washington. Despite the agreement to hold the third meeting in Moscow on 23 December 2022, as a continuation of the negotiation process, Armenia did not participate in the meeting on a unilateral basis, unfortunately, thereby disrupting the negotiation process.

“We state once again that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace agreement based on the five basic principles and hold the next meeting on negotiations as the initiator of the text of the agreement in a short period of time. Azerbaijan expects Armenia to agree to hold the next meeting in order to negotiate on the text of the peace agreement, not to make provocative statements that harm the peace process.”