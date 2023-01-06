Ensuring employment in regions of Azerbaijan - priority issue, head of State Agency says

By Trend

Ensuring employment in the regions is one of the important issues facing us, Chairman of the Board of the State Employment Agency of Azerbaijan Mustafa Abbasbayli told Trend.

According to him, the agency is currently represented in all regions.

"As part of several structural changes, we have formed regional employment offices and new staff. We have improved the knowledge and skills of employees so that they can provide services to the unemployed in the regions. We believe that within the framework of these processes, the regions should not lag behind the capital city. Of course, innovative approaches should also be mentioned here. In particular, you can specify the "Labor and Employment" subsystem and the country's employment map. We will really form demographic indicators and employment opportunities for all administrative units of the country based on the employment map. This will allow our citizens to enter the labor market in the regions of Azerbaijan in various forms," he said.

Meanwhile, over the last 4 years, about 400,000 people have been placed in work within the framework of employment programs. About 100,000 people are employed every year. The self-employment program can cover 15,000-16,000 families per year.