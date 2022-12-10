Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Zangilan

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

On December 8, at 2100 (GMT+4), units of the Armenian armed forces from the direction of Nerkin Hand and Tsav in Kapan District subjected positions of Border Troops of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan to continuous shelling from large-caliber weapons in the direction of Kollugishlag and Razdara in Zangilan District, Azernews reports per the State Border Service.

The shelling took place on a section of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border passing through the territory of Zangilan District.

Units of the Azerbaijani Army took adequate retaliatory measures. The operational situation is under the full control of Azerbaijani units. The State Border Service regards this as another provocation by Armenia, the statement said.

Armenia shells Azerbaijani military positions along the state border on a regular basis. Since early September, Azerbaijani positions have been repeatedly targeted by the Armenian forces.

The biggest border clashes between the sides since the 44-day war in 2020 started during the night of September 12 to 13, when the Armenian armed forces carried out large-scale provocations along the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border in Dashkasan, Kalbajar, and Lachin directions.

Following the October 6 meeting in Prague between the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders under the auspices of EU Council President Charles Michel and French President Emmanuel Macron, all sides reiterated their commitment to peace talks while recognizing each other's territorial integrity.