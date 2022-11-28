Azerbaijan repatriates citizens from Syria

By Azernews

Sixteen Azerbaijani citizens, who were held in camps located in Syria, were repatriated to their homeland on November 24, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

After detecting their location, identity, and citizenship of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the repatriates, including 13 children and 3 women, were transited through Türkiye.

The citizens were repatriated as a result of “phased and coordinated measures taken by the government of Azerbaijan”, the ministry added.

Representatives of the relevant state structures responsible for the repatriation of Azerbaijani citizens from Iraq and Syria were sent to Türkiye, where the repatriates were provided with an initial medical and psychological examination.

Besides, Azerbaijan's Embassy in Türkiye provided the citizens of Azerbaijan with "Certificates of return to Azerbaijan" and plane tickets.

On November 24, 2022, these citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan, accompanied by a delegation. According to the ministry, the government of Azerbaijan plans to take all necessary measures for their reintegration and rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, a total of 409 citizens were repatriated to Azerbaijan from Iraq and Syria, including 380 children and 29 women.

The Foreign Ministry stated that the Azerbaijani government will continue to take the necessary measures to protect the rights and freedoms of Azerbaijani citizens, who are in a difficult situation in foreign countries and need help, in accordance with the national legislation and international treaties, to which Azerbaijan is a party.