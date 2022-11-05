USAID official visiting Azerbaijan

By Azernews

Assistant Administrator for USAID’s Bureau of Europe and Eurasia Erin E. McKee is on a visit to Azerbaijan as part of a broader trip to the South Caucasus region, Azernews reports via the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

McKee visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku to express support for the independence of Azerbaijan and honor the memory of the dead.

During the trip, McKee will be joined by Alexander Sokolowski, the Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Europe and Eurasia.

The agenda of the visit includes meetings with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture to discuss US-Azerbaijan relations, and USAID’s partnership with the Azerbaijani government, as well as with the Director General of the Port of Baku on transportation routes and related issues.

Besides, McKee will meet Azerbaijani women entrepreneurs and talk about expanding economic opportunities.

Since 1991, USAID has provided over $427 million to be conducive to improving the lives of Azerbaijani people.

The USAID Private Sector Development Project (2019-2024) aims to increase the sustainability of Azerbaijan's economy, create an even more favorable business environment for entrepreneurs, improve the competitiveness of the private sector and the capacity of business service providers, and remove barriers to the development of micro, small and medium enterprises, and involve women in economic activity.