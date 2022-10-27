President approves Azerbaijani-Israeli agreement air communication deal

President Ilham Aliyev approved the agreement "On air communication between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of Israel".

According to the agreement, passengers, luggage and cargo in direct transit through the territory of one participating state and not leaving the area allocated for this purpose at the airport will undergo only simplified control, with the exception of aviation security measures, as well as the parties will render each other all necessary assistance to prevent any threat to the security of civil aviation.

The document noted that the agreement signed on June 30, 2022, in Tel Aviv in order to establish air communication between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State of Israel, consists of 25 articles and additions.

The provisions of the agreement are also subject to the provisions of the Chicago Convention applicable to international air traffic. According to the agreement, the contracting party has the right to designate in writing one or more airlines to perform the agreed services on the established routes.