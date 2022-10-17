Azerbaijan set to further expand construction activities with CIS member states

By Azernews

By Fatima Hasanova

Azerbaijani State Committee Deputy Chairman for Urban Planning and Architecture Dovlatxan Dovlatxanov attended the 43rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Council on Cooperation in Construction Activities of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) member states in Kazan, Russia, Azernews reports.

Representatives of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Armenia also attended the meeting.

Delegates discussed details and the importance of further cooperation and expansion of activities as well as problems of urban development, application of resource methods in pricing, and identified appropriate methods to address them. The meeting also discussed and approved the Statute of the Secretariat of the Council, plans of the basic organization on technical regulation, and commissions, operating under the council.

The 44th meeting is scheduled for the spring of 2023.