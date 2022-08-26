Mehriban Aliyeva - nation's role model - marks her birthday

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan’s First Vice President, First Lady, and President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva marks her birthday on August 26.

A mother, grandmother, and stateswoman, Mehriban Aliyeva is a multifaceted individual, who has played a pivotal role in modern Azerbaijan’s prosperity, whether through her charity work, social issues, or numerous sports and arts events she initiates.

Mehriban Aliyeva was born into a family of intellectuals on August 26, 1964. Her father Arif Pashayev is an academician, active member of ANAS, and rector of the National Aviation Academy. Her mother Aida Imanguliyeva was a doctor of philological sciences and the first Azerbaijani woman-orientalist.

In 1981, after graduating with a gold medal from secondary school No 23 in Baku, Mehriban Aliyeva entered the Nariman Narimanov Azerbaijani State Medical Institute.

In 1988, she graduated with honors from the Sechenov Moscow State Medical Institute.

In 1996, Mehriban Aliyeva founded the Azerbaijan-Irs magazine, which is published in three languages (Azerbaijani, Russian and English) to promote Azerbaijani culture more widely.

Further, she founded and led the Azerbaijan Culture Foundation, and was elected president of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation. She was awarded the honorary title of UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for her services in the preservation and development of oral folk literature and the national musical heritage of Azerbaijan.

Since 2004, Mehriban Aliyeva has been the head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, which was established to study the rich political heritage of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and promote his ideas of national statehood. The foundation hosted exhibitions, cultural, and other high-profile events in Paris, Rome, the Vatican, Berlin, London, Warsaw, and other world capitals, succeeding in promoting Azerbaijani traditions and culture.

Mehriban Aliyeva is known for her devotion and appreciation of the world of arts, as well as consistent, focused work in the field. In particular, the holding of days of the Azerbaijani culture at the headquarters of the European Parliament, in Athens, in Cannes, the opening of the Center of Azerbaijani Culture in France, and the erection of monuments to outstanding historical personalities of Azerbaijan in various cities of the world, should be mentioned among those activities. Azerbaijan, which has long been in the spotlight of attention, has successfully organized prestigious and reputable events thanks to the high organizational ability of Mehriban Aliyeva. She promotes Azerbaijani culture beyond its borders.

Moreover, the First Vice President was the initiator of the creation of the International “World of Mugham” festival in Baku. Eurovision Song Contest and First European Games were also held at a high level due to Mehriban Aliyev’s high proficiency and devotion.

Other achievements of Mehriban Aliyeva include her status as a deputy chairman of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and being a member of the Coordinating Council of World Azerbaijanis

Mehriban Aliyeva’s active social and political stance, continuous work in achieving national goals, and active participation in public life make her a brilliant role model for the nation who carries national heritage with honor.