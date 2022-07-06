Azerbaijan, UK OSCE PA delegates meet in Birmingham

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

A meeting between Azerbaijani and UK delegations to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly took place in Birmingham, Azernews reports.

Vice-President and Special Representative on South-East Europe of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev wrote about this on his Twitter page.

"Azerbaijan and the UK Delegations to the OSCE PA had a fruitful meeting in Birmingham and discussed cooperation both in bilateral format and within the OSCE PA," he wrote.

Azerbaijan and the UK are cooperating in different sectors of the economy. There are already 30 years of successful cooperation between the two countries in the oil and gas sector, which entered a new stage of development in line with the challenges of the global energy sector. The energy sector accounts for $28.8 billion out of $30.6 billion of the UK investments in Azerbaijan's economy. The UK is also the biggest investor in Azerbaijan.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $667.8 in 2021.