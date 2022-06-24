Azerbaijani rep re-elected to UN committee

By Azernews

By Vugar Khalilov

Azerbaijani representative Elgun Safarov has been re-elected to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) for the 2023-2026 term, Azernews reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The elections for the committee membership were held on June 23, 2022, in New York, as part of the 22nd meeting of the nations, which support the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

Candidates from 23 countries, including Elgun Safarov, head of the information and analytical research department of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children, who is currently a member and deputy chairman of the UN Committee, competed for the 12 vacancies in the committee

The Azerbaijani candidate received 109 votes in the voting, which included 187 nations, and was re-elected to the Committee for the following term.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women monitors the implementation of the provisions of the relevant UN conventions by the states and is one of the main international mechanisms for the protection of human rights at the global level.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry expressed gratitude to all the countries that backed the election of Azerbaijan's representative to the committee.