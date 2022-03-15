Azerbaijan evacuates over 7,500 citizens from Ukraine

By Azernews

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijan has evacuated over 7,500 citizens from Ukraine since the outbreak of hostilities there, the Foreign Ministry has reported.

More than 4,500 Azerbaijanis were evacuated by road transport and nearly 3,000 - by charter flights.

The Azerbaijani government has organized 15 charter flights from Bucharest, Iasi, and Katowice, Romania, as well as Katowice, Poland. First and foremost, women, children, the elderly, and people with health issues were evacuated.

Due to the situation in Ukraine, Azerbaijani citizens are still being evacuated via charter flights and buses across neighboring countries' territories.

Azerbaijani citizens who have left Ukraine can contact Azerbaijan's diplomatic missions to return home.

It was noted that in connection with special cases, Azerbaijani citizens can contact the Azerbaijani Embassy in Kyiv by phone: (+380 73) 5050000 and by e-mail: [email protected], the Honorary Consulate in Kharkiv by phone: (+38057) 7000531 and by email: [email protected]

Ambassador Vladislav Kanevsky earlier thanked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani government and all the Azerbaijani people for providing Ukraine with humanitarian aid at "such a critical and difficult time for Ukraine".

"Azerbaijan provides the necessary needs - medicines, medical equipment, food. This is what Azerbaijan and Ukraine have demonstrated for many years. We are not just strategic partners, we are friends," Kanevsky said.