Armenian PM reaffirms readiness to institutionalise peace with Azerbaijan

By Akbar Novruz



Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has reiterated his readiness to continue working on the institutionalisation of peace with Azerbaijan, highlighting the progress achieved during the recent Washington summit.

Pashinyan made the statement on his X page in response to a post by US President Donald Trump regarding the August 8 meeting in Washington.

"Once again thank you President Trump for brokering this historic agreement with Azerbaijan — something no one before achieved. Reaffirming my commitment to work on further institutionalisation of peace and realisation of TRIPP," Pashinyan wrote.

His remarks came after Trump’s post published on 16 September, in which the US president shared a photograph of himself with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The August 8 Washington summit marked the first high-level trilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia mediated directly by the US under President Trump’s administration, a development described by observers as a potential turning point in the decades-long conflict.