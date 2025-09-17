Fatali Khan Khoyski’s 150th anniversary to be celebrated - ORDER

On September 17, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Fatali Khan Khoyski, a prominent politician and statesman, one of the founders and the first Prime Minister of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR).

According to the order, the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), along with the Ministry of Culture, and the Ministry of Science and Education, will develop and implement a plan of events to honor Fatali Khan Khoyski’s 150th anniversary.