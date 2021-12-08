Armenia shells Azerbaijani positions in Kalbajar

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani army positions have come under Armenian fire in Kalbajar region near the border with Armenia, the Defence Ministry reported on December 8.

From 1435 to 1530 on December 8, the Armenian armed forces' units fired from their positions in Basarkechar region's Yukhari Shorzha settlement on the Azerbaijani army positions in Kalbajar region's Zaylik settlement. The Armenian troops fired intensively for no apparent reason using small arms, the ministry said.

The Azerbaijani army units took adequate retaliatory measures to suppress the opposite side.

The ministry ruled out any casualties among the personnel and military equipment of the Azerbaijani army.

The Azerbaijan army units fully control the operational situation, the ministry said.

The trilateral ceasefire deal signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020, ended the three-decade conflict over Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region which along with the seven adjacent regions came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

On January 11, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed the second statement since the end of the 44-day war. The newly-signed statement was set to implement clause 9 of the November 2020 statement related to the unblocking of all economic and transport communications in the region.

On November 26, 2021, the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders signed a statement and agreed on a number of issues, including the demarcation and delimitation of the Azerbaijani-Armenian border by late 2021, some points related to humanitarian issues and the issue on unblocking of transport corridors which applies to the railway and to automobile communications.