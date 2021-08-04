MoD: Armenian reports on Azerbaijani UAV disinformation

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has refuted as disinformation Armenian reports that an Azerbaijani unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has allegedly sought to cross into the Armenian territory.

In a statement published on August 4, the ministry said that no UAV has taken off or used in this direction.

The ministry said that “by spreading such information, the Armenian side is trying to hide its provocations, such as shelling our positions, and to mislead the public.”

It added that the operational situation in this direction is under the control of Azerbaijani units.