MFA: Azerbaijan committed to international humanitarian law obligations

Azerbaijan is committed to its obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law related to prisoners of war, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Leyla Abdulayeva said today.

Abdullayeva made the remarks while commenting on allegations that Armenia continues to raise, accusing Azerbaijan of detaining Armenian "POWs".

"Let me reiterate that Azerbaijan is committed to upholding the international rule of law, including its obligations under international humanitarian law and international human rights law as applicable to its detention operations and the disposition of detainees. As agreed in the tripartite statement, and consistent with its obligations under international humanitarian law, Azerbaijan has released and repatriated all Armenians in its custody who were entitled to prisoner-of-war status," Abdullayeva said.

She stressed that Azerbaijan regularly addresses the false and inflammatory allegations that continue to be raised by Armenia.



The spokesperson said that Azerbaijan is presently detaining Armenian saboteurs, who were found to be unlawfully on Azerbaijani territory weeks after the signing of the tripartite statement on 10 November 2020, which mandated the cessation of all hostilities.

"Based on information and evidence gathered by Azerbaijan, after the hostilities ended, a detachment of more than 60 people was dispatched from the Shirak region of Armenia to the territories of Azerbaijan in the last 10 days of November. This detachment launched terroristic attacks on Azerbaijani civilians and military personnel, including in late November and December 2020, killing four Azerbaijani servicemen and severely injuring one civilian, an employee of a mobile phone company who was simply doing his job to restore communication lines to a region devastated by years of Armenian occupation," Abdullayeva added.



She stressed that Azerbaijan is lawfully detaining the aforesaid individuals as a matter of both international and domestic law while it investigates and as appropriate, prosecutes them on charges of murder, sabotage, or other crimes committed under Azerbaijani law.

"Consistent with its laws, Azerbaijan is presently conducting a detailed review of all individuals who were detained after the 44-day Patriotic War to assess the evidence against them. On 4 May 2021, as a humanitarian gesture, Azerbaijan repatriated three of the individuals to Armenia without pressing charges," the spokesperson said.

She said that "in view of Armenia’s repeated mischaracterizations, Azerbaijan is proceeding with its review with a view towards ensuring greater transparency regarding their basis for detention, conditions of confinement, and disposition".

Abdullayeva stressed that Azerbaijan remains committed to upholding its international obligations and ensures that individuals it detains are treated humanely and are subject to just and lawful dispositions.

Azerbaijan entered the Patriotic War with Armenia after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani Army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.