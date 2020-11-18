Azerbaijani minister, OIC Youth Forum head discuss Nagorno-Karabakh, ties

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and President of the Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Taha Ayhan have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal and mutual cooperation in Baku.

Welcoming the delegation led by Ayhan, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction the fruitful cooperation of our country with the OIC Youth Forum and highlighted that the organization has signed major initiatives thus far. It was noted that the visit by the leadership of the OIC Youth Forum to our country at a time when Azerbaijan is experiencing glorious pages in its history is an indicator of support. It was also noted that Azerbaijan, in its turn, will continue to fully support the activities of the OIC Youth Forum, the Foreign Ministry reported.

Noting that Karabakh is a source of joy, honour, and happiness, Taha Ayhan welcomed the signing of an agreement on the cessation of hostilities. Taha Ayhan noted that the recent tensions in the region and Azerbaijan's just position based on international law were discussed at the latest meetings he held, adding that the work of inculcating the truth at the international level will continue.

During the meeting, information was also provided on the activities carried out by the Eurasian Regional Center of ICYF (Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum).



The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since the 1990s when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Fresh clashes erupted on September 27 and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements, for 44 days.

At the frontline, Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during this time.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.