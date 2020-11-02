Foreign Ministry: Respect for territorial integrity principled position for Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Vafa Ismayilova

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Leyla Abdullayeva has said that respect for territorial integrity is a principled position for Azerbaijan, Azertag reported on 1 November.

Abdullayeva made the remarks at a news conference in Baku.

"We recognize and respect the territorial integrity of other countries. Respect for the territorial integrity is a principled position for us. At the same time, we demand other countries to respect Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders,” she said.

Abdullayeva added that Armenia’s purpose in spreading false information, as well as targeting Azerbaijani civilians despite the humanitarian ceasefires is clear.

“The Armenian side is not interested in resolving the conflict through negotiations, it is obvious. The goal of the Armenian side is to strengthen the occupation, as well as to involve other states - third parties into the conflict. The Azerbaijani side, including President Ilham Aliyev, has repeatedly brought to the international community’s attention and stated that Azerbaijan has no claims to the territories of other countries. Today, Azerbaijan is conducting self-defence measures on its sovereign territory against the Armenian armed forces, who maintains its illegal presence. The steps are being taken to ensure the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as demanded by the UN Security Council resolutions adopted in 1993,” Abdullayeva added.

She said that Armenia’s efforts to involve other countries in the conflict will yield no results as Azerbaijan enjoys ties of friendship and cooperation with all its neighbouring countries.