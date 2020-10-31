October conscription for active military service ends in Azerbaijan

By Trend

In accordance with the Decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on August 26, the next conscription for the active military service has ended, Trend reports.

Execution of the Decree has been ensured by State Service for Mobilization and Conscription (SSMC) and Completion of Azerbaijani Armed Forces with conscripts has been ended successfully during October.

Necessary steps have been taken by the State Service for Mobilization and Conscription in order to conduct conscription in an organized manner and minimize possible risks within the framework of preventive and urgent measures aimed at protecting the health of citizens in the direction of prevention the spread of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in our Republic. Conscripts appointed to service places for active military service are handed over to the places of service in strict compliance with all the instructions and recommendations of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers, and the relevant instructions of the Medical Territorial Unit Management Association.

In accordance with the Order signed by President Ilham Aliyev, the citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan who was born in 2002 and who have reached the age of 18, as well as the citizens who were born in 1985-2001, and under 35-year-old, the citizens who have not served active military service in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the citizens who do not have the right to defer from the active military service or are not exempt from conscription, have been sent for the active military service from October 1 to 30, 2020.