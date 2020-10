The Azerbaijani Army has liberated more villages in Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions, President Ilham Aliyev announced in his Twitter account on October 30.

"Victorious Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have liberated Khudaverdili, Gurbantepe, Shahvelendi, Khubyarli villages of Jabrayil region, Aladin and Vejneli villages of Zangilan region and Kavdadiq, Memer and Mollali villages of Gubadli region. Long live Azerbaijan's Army! Karabakh is Azerbaijan!," the president’s Tweet reads.