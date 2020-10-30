Special temporary administration to be applied in liberated Azerbaijani territories

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on applying a temporary special administration in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

According to the decree, in response to another military provocation committed by the Armenian Armed Forces on September 27, 2020, the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan launched counter-offensive operations and have already liberated several regions of Azerbaijan from occupation, as well as other strategically important territories.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces continue successful operations to liberate the occupied territories.

In order to apply the special administration in the liberated territories and fulfill the tasks arising from the Decree of the President of Azerbaijan No. 1166 of September 27, 2020, in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, in accordance with the administrative-territorial division of Azerbaijan, temporary commandant's offices shall be created for each district. carrying out special management.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan must appoint temporary commandants for the respective territories and organize the activities of temporary commandant's offices.

The offices must coordinate their activities with the Ministry of Defense and the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27.

Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. As a result of retaliation, Azerbaijani troops liberated a number of territories previously occupied by Armenia, as well as take important, strategic heights under control.

The fighting continued into October 2020, in the early days of which Armenia has launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities of Ganja, Mingachevir, Khizi as well as Absheron district.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.