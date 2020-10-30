Armenian military-political leadership to be punished soon – Azerbaijani prosecutor general

By Trend





Some 45 criminal cases on Armenia’s crimes were initiated from September 27 up till now, Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remarks during a trip with representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to the country’s Tartar district, Trend reports on Oct. 29.

“The employees of the prosecutor's office carry out the operations in each criminal case,” prosecutor general added. “Armenian military-political leadership is responsible for these crimes.”

"Once again I want to assure you that throughout history, the individuals who committed such crimes have been punished,” Aliyev said. “The Armenian military-political leadership will soon be punished."